Crime

13 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 11:45 am
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Durham Regional Police say 13 drivers were charged with impaired driving offences during the third week of the force’s festive R.I.D.E program.

Police said officers conducted R.I.D.E checks in Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa, and Bowmanville.

Read more: 16 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police

Officers said 1,753 vehicles were stopped and 134 people were given roadside breath tests.

According to police, two people received three-day suspensions.

Thirteen people were charged with impaired driving offences, and 20 were charged with other criminal code charges.

Officers said 150 drivers were charged with “various” highway traffic act offences.

One person was charged with a drug offence, police said.

