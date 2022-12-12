13 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police

See more sharing options

Police said officers conducted R.I.D.E checks in Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa, and Bowmanville.

Officers said 1,753 vehicles were stopped and 134 people were given roadside breath tests.

According to police, two people received three-day suspensions.

Thirteen people were charged with impaired driving offences, and 20 were charged with other criminal code charges.

Officers said 150 drivers were charged with “various” highway traffic act offences.

One person was charged with a drug offence, police said.