13 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police

Police said officers conducted R.I.D.E checks in Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa, and Bowmanville.
Trending Now
-
ChatGPT: Everything to know about the viral, ‘groundbreaking’ AI bot
-
Canada’s health care facing ‘national crisis’ that can’t be solved by provinces: Singh
Trending Now
Read more: 16 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police
Read More
Officers said 1,753 vehicles were stopped and 134 people were given roadside breath tests.
According to police, two people received three-day suspensions.
Thirteen people were charged with impaired driving offences, and 20 were charged with other criminal code charges.
Officers said 150 drivers were charged with “various” highway traffic act offences.
One person was charged with a drug offence, police said.
Comments