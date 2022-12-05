Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 2:05 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Durham Regional Police say 16 drivers were charged with impaired driving offences during the second week of the force’s festive R.I.D.E program.

Police said officers conducted R.I.D.E checks in Ajax, Pickering, Bowmanville, Clarington and Whitby.

Officers said 1,467 vehicles were stopped, and 32 people were given roadside breath tests.

According to police, one person received a three-day suspension, and another novice driver received a licence suspension.

Read more: Woman, 19, stabbed at Oshawa bar remains in critical condition, police say

The force said 16 people were charged with impaired driving offences.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Officers said one person was charged with another criminal code offence, 103 were charged with “various highway traffic act offences” and eight others were charged with drug offences.

Story continues below advertisement

“One notable event was the arrest of a food delivery driver who dropped off an order over two hours late, only to pass out in his vehicle shortly thereafter,” police alleged in a news release. “This party faces several charges including impaired operation of a conveyance.”

Police said if you suspect someone is driving impaired, you should call 9-1-1.

Impaired DrivingDurham Regional PoliceDurhamDRPSFestive Rideholiday drivingdrps impaired drivingsafe driving holiday
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers