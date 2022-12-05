16 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police

See more sharing options

Durham Regional Police say 16 drivers were charged with impaired driving offences during the second week of the force’s festive R.I.D.E program.

Police said officers conducted R.I.D.E checks in Ajax, Pickering, Bowmanville, Clarington and Whitby.

Officers said 1,467 vehicles were stopped, and 32 people were given roadside breath tests.

According to police, one person received a three-day suspension, and another novice driver received a licence suspension.

The force said 16 people were charged with impaired driving offences.

Officers said one person was charged with another criminal code offence, 103 were charged with “various highway traffic act offences” and eight others were charged with drug offences.

“One notable event was the arrest of a food delivery driver who dropped off an order over two hours late, only to pass out in his vehicle shortly thereafter,” police alleged in a news release. “This party faces several charges including impaired operation of a conveyance.”

Police said if you suspect someone is driving impaired, you should call 9-1-1.