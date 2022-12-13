Menu

Canada

2 people, including young child, seriously injured after ‘head-on’ Toronto crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 10:18 am
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. Don Mitchell / AM 640

Two people, including a young child, are seriously injured after a reported head-on crash in northwest Toronto Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the Kipling and Steeles avenues area at 9:10 a.m.

A child under the age of five and a woman were taken to hospital, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the child suffered serious injuries and was brought to a trauma centre.

The woman, who is elderly, was also brought to a trauma centre, paramedics said. Her injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Steeles Avenue is closed in the area.

