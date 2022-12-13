Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Mississauga

See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Courtney Park Drive and Edwards Boulevard just before 7 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The vehicle remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

Investigators have closed the intersection for the investigation and police are advising motorists to use alternate routes.

COLLISION:

– Courtneypark Dr. / Edwards Blvd in #Mississauga

– Pedestrian Struck by vehicle; vehicle remained on scene.

– Pedestrian pronounced deceased

– Intersection will remain closed for investigation

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 6:50 a.m

– PR22-0411072 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 13, 2022