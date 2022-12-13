Menu

Canada

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 8:40 am
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Courtney Park Drive and Edwards Boulevard just before 7 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The vehicle remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

Investigators have closed the intersection for the investigation and police are advising motorists to use alternate routes.

