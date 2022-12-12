Autopsy following Calgary ‘fatal altercation’ rules out homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man following an altercation in Houndsfield Heights over the weekend is no longer being investigated as a criminal incident following an autopsy.

That autopsy determined the death was not the result of a homicide.

Global News has learned the identity of the deceased man: Abdul “Gabii” Tashite, a 22-year-old described as the solo breadwinner for his family — his single mother and three siblings.

Police believe an incident between two drivers occurred just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, after a collision in Crescent Heights.

One man was transported to hospital with minor injuries. A second man was located in the 1500 block of 22 A Street N.W. in Houndsfield Heights, and declared dead on the scene.

Police said there was no indication either driver knew each other before the incident.

At an unrelated press conference Monday, Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld said the findings of the autopsy were “vital” to the investigation.

“I think what we’ll end up finding is that the injuries were part of the altercation, not to do with the crash itself,” Neufeld said prior to the release of the autopsy results.

Police do not expect to lay charges.

Investigation of the death is ongoing and investigators expect to have another update on Tuesday.