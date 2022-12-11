Calgary homicide unit investigating ‘fatal altercation’ in city’s northwest

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s homicide unit is investigating what’s being called a “fatal altercation” in the city’s northwest Saturday night.

Police say it started in the community of Crescent Heights, with a “near collision” and an ensuing altercation between two drivers just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of 12 Avenue N.W.

One man was rushed to hospital with minor injuries.

A second man was found a short time later in the community of Briar Hill, near a vehicle in the 1500 block of 22A Street N.W.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say at this time it appears the drivers didn’t know each other.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Further details are not expected to be released until completion of the autopsy, which will determine if the manner of death is criminal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. www.calgarycrimestoppers.org