Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue area at around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.
According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was a woman in her mid 50s.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision.
Police said the intersection was closed while officers investigated.
