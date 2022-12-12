Menu

Crime

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 12:36 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue area at around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was a woman in her mid 50s.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision.

Police said the intersection was closed while officers investigated.

