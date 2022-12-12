Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue area at around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was a woman in her mid 50s.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision.

Police said the intersection was closed while officers investigated.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Dundas St West + Spadina Av

– Police are on scene investigating

– The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene

– Anyone w/info, dashcam contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900#GO2424464

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 12, 2022