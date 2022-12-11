Officer injured after chase with armed suspect: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg police officer was injured and sent to hospital following a chase with a man allegedly armed with a gun in the West End on Friday, police say.

Police say officers were at an unrelated call around 8:15 p.m. when they learned about a man with a gun at a business in the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue.

The suspect fled on foot when officers approached, and, according to police, pulled out a handgun and “became combative” when the officers caught up to him.

Police say officers were able to gain control and the suspect was arrested, although police say a woman who was with the man physically tried to stop the arrest.

The woman was also taken into custody.

Police say one officer was sent to hospital and treated for an undisclosed upper-body injury.

A search of both suspects turned up a .48 Calibre handgun and ammo, roughly seven grams of cocaine, drug packaging materials, and roughly $1,500 in cash, police say.

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are each facing a number of charges.