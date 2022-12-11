Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officer injured after chase with armed suspect: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 1:51 pm
A man and woman have been charged after police say they were alerted to a man with a handgun at a business in the 1400 block of St. Matthews on Friday. View image in full screen
A man and woman have been charged after police say they were alerted to a man with a handgun at a business in the 1400 block of St. Matthews on Friday. File / Global News

A Winnipeg police officer was injured and sent to hospital following a chase with a man allegedly armed with a gun in the West End on Friday, police say.

Police say officers were at an unrelated call around 8:15 p.m. when they learned about a man with a gun at a business in the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue.

Read more: Manitoba Avenue house fire displaces Winnipeg residents, city says

The suspect fled on foot when officers approached, and, according to police, pulled out a handgun and “became combative” when the officers caught up to him.

Police say officers were able to gain control and the suspect was arrested, although police say a woman who was with the man physically tried to stop the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police make arrests in 3D-printed gun probe'
Winnipeg police make arrests in 3D-printed gun probe

The woman was also taken into custody.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police say one officer was sent to hospital and treated for an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Read more: Winnipeg police make arrests in 3D-printed gun probe

A search of both suspects turned up a .48 Calibre handgun and ammo, roughly seven grams of cocaine, drug packaging materials, and roughly $1,500 in cash, police say.

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are each facing a number of charges.

Click to play video: 'More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP'
More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeCocaineFirearmGunWinnipeg gunwinnipeg police injury
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers