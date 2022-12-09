Winnipeg police make arrests in 3D-printed gun probe

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have made three arrests over a month-long investigation into the trafficking of illicit 3D-printed guns.

Police said they uncovered a criminal network that had been hiring legitimate 3D-printing services to manufacture the lower assemblies, called receiver blanks, of handguns.

These, police said, were then assembled into working “ghost” guns and trafficked in the city.

A raid on Nov. 2 at a home on Pembina Highway turned up 3D printers and filament, as well as laptops and cellphones. Police believe 15 firearm receivers were manufactured there.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with weapons trafficking.

Seven days later, a home on Tim Sale Drive was also searched. Police seized similar items, and determined that seven firearm receivers were manufactured there.

Story continues below advertisement

A second suspect, 19, was also charged with weapons trafficking.

Both men were released on undertakings. A third man, 45, was arrested in connection with the 3D-printed weapons Dec. 7, but later released without charges.