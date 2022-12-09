Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police make arrests in 3D-printed gun probe

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 2:41 pm
A 3D-printed receiver blank. View image in full screen
A 3D-printed receiver blank. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police have made three arrests over a month-long investigation into the trafficking of illicit 3D-printed guns.

Police said they uncovered a criminal network that had been hiring legitimate 3D-printing services to manufacture the lower assemblies, called receiver blanks, of handguns.

These, police said, were then assembled into working “ghost” guns and trafficked in the city.

A raid on Nov. 2 at a home on Pembina Highway turned up 3D printers and filament, as well as laptops and cellphones. Police believe 15 firearm receivers were manufactured there.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with weapons trafficking.

Read more: Manitoba man pleads guilty in 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ case

Seven days later, a home on Tim Sale Drive was also searched. Police seized similar items, and determined that seven firearm receivers were manufactured there.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A second suspect, 19, was also charged with weapons trafficking.

Both men were released on undertakings. A third man, 45, was arrested in connection with the 3D-printed weapons Dec. 7, but later released without charges.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba man pleads guilty in 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ case'
Manitoba man pleads guilty in 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ case
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg guns3d printed gunWinnipeg firearms3D Printed
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers