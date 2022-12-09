Winnipeg police make arrests in 3D-printed gun probe

Winnipeg police have made three arrests over a month-long investigation into the trafficking of illicit 3D-printed guns.
Police said they uncovered a criminal network that had been hiring legitimate 3D-printing services to manufacture the lower assemblies, called receiver blanks, of handguns.
These, police said, were then assembled into working “ghost” guns and trafficked in the city.
A raid on Nov. 2 at a home on Pembina Highway turned up 3D printers and filament, as well as laptops and cellphones. Police believe 15 firearm receivers were manufactured there.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with weapons trafficking.
Seven days later, a home on Tim Sale Drive was also searched. Police seized similar items, and determined that seven firearm receivers were manufactured there.
A second suspect, 19, was also charged with weapons trafficking.
Both men were released on undertakings. A third man, 45, was arrested in connection with the 3D-printed weapons Dec. 7, but later released without charges.
