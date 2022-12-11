Manitoba Avenue house fire displaces Winnipeg residents, city says

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a home on Manitoba Avenue in Winnipeg on Saturday left residents in need of a place to stay, the city says.

Fire crews were called to the one-and-a-half-storey home in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue around 4:19 p.m.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the building. A bystander told crews there may have been occupants trapped in the home, the city says.

While searching, the firefighters were able to fight the fire from the inside, the city says, and the blaze was declared under control within 20 minutes.

No occupants were found in the home.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, and none required transport to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The city’s emergency social services team was brought in to help find temporary accommodations for residents displaced by the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental. An estimate on damage wasn’t immediately available.