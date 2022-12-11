Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Manitoba Avenue house fire displaces Winnipeg residents, city says

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 12:14 pm
No serious injuries were reported in a fire at a home on Manitoba Avenue Saturday afternoon. The city's emergency social services team was brought in to help find temporary accommodations for residents displaced by the fire.
No serious injuries were reported in a fire at a home on Manitoba Avenue Saturday afternoon. The city's emergency social services team was brought in to help find temporary accommodations for residents displaced by the fire. File / Global News

A fire at a home on Manitoba Avenue in Winnipeg on Saturday left residents in need of a place to stay, the city says.

Fire crews were called to the one-and-a-half-storey home in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue around 4:19 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the building. A bystander told crews there may have been occupants trapped in the home, the city says.

While searching, the firefighters were able to fight the fire from the inside, the city says, and the blaze was declared under control within 20 minutes.

Click to play video: 'Early morning fire destroys two-storey Stella Avenue home'
Early morning fire destroys two-storey Stella Avenue home

No occupants were found in the home.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, and none required transport to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Read more: Firefighters again called to a fire at a Winnipeg homeless camp

The city’s emergency social services team was brought in to help find temporary accommodations for residents displaced by the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental. An estimate on damage wasn’t immediately available.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment'
Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at Higgins Avenue encampment
House FireWinnipeg firewinnipeg house fireManitoba AvenueManitoba Avenue Firemanitoba avenue house fireWinnpeg Fire Paramedic Service
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers