Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto, motorists asked to avoid area

One person has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m., on Friday in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area.

“Reports of serious injuries,” police wrote in a tweet.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers warned of delays in the area and urged motorists to “consider alternate routes.”

COLLISION:

Jane St & Finch Ave

5:15pm

– ped struck by a vehicle

– reports of serious injuries

– vehicle remained o/s

– police and paramedics are en route

– delays in the area

– consider alternate routes#GO2405693

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 9, 2022