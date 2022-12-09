Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto, motorists asked to avoid area

One person has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m., on Friday in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area.
“Reports of serious injuries,” police wrote in a tweet.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Officers warned of delays in the area and urged motorists to “consider alternate routes.”
