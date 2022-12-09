Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto, motorists asked to avoid area

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 7:18 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

One person has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m., on Friday in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area.

Read more: Victim seriously injured after Toronto stabbing

“Reports of serious injuries,” police wrote in a tweet.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers warned of delays in the area and urged motorists to “consider alternate routes.”

