Victim seriously injured after Toronto stabbing

A victim has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto Friday afternoon.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Schell Avenue, just north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 4:05 p.m.
Police said a male victim was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Read more: Woman killed in stabbing onboard Toronto subway train identified, wasn’t known to suspect: police
Read More
Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Trending Now
-
House-sitters beware: Your trip could end at a border crossing
-
Alberta NDP says Premier Danielle Smith’s rejection of federal authority lays separation groundwork
Trending Now
The suspect was described as a five-foot-ten male with a slim build.
He was wearing all black clothing, a black backpack and construction boots, police said.
Comments