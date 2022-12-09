Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim seriously injured after Toronto stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 5:07 pm
Emergency crews responded to a stabbing at 4:05 p.m. Friday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a stabbing at 4:05 p.m. Friday. Global News

A victim has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Schell Avenue, just north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 4:05 p.m.

Police said a male victim was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Woman killed in stabbing onboard Toronto subway train identified, wasn’t known to suspect: police

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The suspect was described as a five-foot-ten male with a slim build.

He was wearing all black clothing, a black backpack and construction boots, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoStabbingToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto StabbingDufferin Street and Schell AvenueDufferin Street and Schell Avenue stabbing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers