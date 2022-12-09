Victim seriously injured after Toronto stabbing

See more sharing options

A victim has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Schell Avenue, just north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 4:05 p.m.

Police said a male victim was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect was described as a five-foot-ten male with a slim build.

He was wearing all black clothing, a black backpack and construction boots, police said.

