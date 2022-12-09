Menu

Canada

Upcoming Oilers 50/50 draw will support 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted December 9, 2022 4:22 pm
A graphic describing prizes that can be won by entering the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's 50/50 raffle. View image in full screen
From Dec. 9 to 15, part of the proceeds of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's 50/50 raffle will go towards 630 CHED Santas Anonymous. Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation

Edmonton Oilers fans who purchase raffle tickets this week can know the proceeds are going to a worthy and festive cause.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will donate part of the proceeds of their famed 50/50 raffle to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous from Dec. 9 to 15.

Click to play video: '15th annual Teddy Bear Toss raising money for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous'
15th annual Teddy Bear Toss raising money for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

Thursday, during the annual radiothon Santas Days, Edmontonians showed up for kids around Edmonton and donated close to $295,000 in toys and cash to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement

With toy bundle signups up 43 per cent, donations are a much needed cash injection to ensure each child wakes up with presents under the tree on Christmas, said executive director Angel Benedict.

“We’re beyond thrilled and grateful to be a beneficiary of the Oilers 50/50 raffle,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Emotional mom says family wouldn’t have Christmas if not for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous'
Emotional mom says family wouldn’t have Christmas if not for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

In addition to cash prizes, there are other early bird prizes up for grabs, including Shania Twain tickets, grocery gift cards, and Oilers tickets and merchandise.

Read more: Santas Day raises $294K for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

Edmonton sportsEdmonton Oilersoilers630 CHED Santas AnonymousEdmonton Oilers Community FoundationEdmonton CharityOilers 50/50
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

