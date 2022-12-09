Upcoming Oilers 50/50 draw will support 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

See more sharing options

Edmonton Oilers fans who purchase raffle tickets this week can know the proceeds are going to a worthy and festive cause.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will donate part of the proceeds of their famed 50/50 raffle to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous from Dec. 9 to 15.

Thursday, during the annual radiothon Santas Days, Edmontonians showed up for kids around Edmonton and donated close to $295,000 in toys and cash to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

With toy bundle signups up 43 per cent, donations are a much needed cash injection to ensure each child wakes up with presents under the tree on Christmas, said executive director Angel Benedict.

“We’re beyond thrilled and grateful to be a beneficiary of the Oilers 50/50 raffle,” she said.

In addition to cash prizes, there are other early bird prizes up for grabs, including Shania Twain tickets, grocery gift cards, and Oilers tickets and merchandise.