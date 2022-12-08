Santas Day returns, aims to raise money for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of year again — Santas Day in support of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is back, looking to raise money to ensure every child has a toy under the tree this Christmas.

It’s been a difficult year for many, and the need is greater than ever. For the first time, 630 CHED will be broadcasting live at Santa’s Depot.

This year, the goal is to raise $975,000.

“(Santas Day) is going to give us a much needed cash injection so that we can go out and purchase some of those toys that we’ll need to be able to push us over the finish line this year,” executive director Angel Benedict said.

“Not finishing is not an option. We will make sure that everybody who applied and needs help this year will get help. And we know that our community is going to help us do that.”

The deadline to request a toy bundle from Santas Anonymous was Tuesday. Benedict said overall, signups have increased by 37 per cent and the number of infants in need of a toy bundle has tripled.

“We kind of knew it was coming with high inflation after a couple of years of uncertainty,” said Benedict.

“We’re not at record numbers just yet, but we are definitely seeing an increase that we haven’t seen since probably the early 2000s.”

Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 630 CHED will be broadcasting stories from long-time volunteers, former recipients, board members and staff, sharing the history of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous and the impact it continues to have on children in the city.

Monetary donations will be accepted starting at 6 a.m. and listeners can call 587-855-1821 to donate. Donations can also be made on the Santas Anonymous website.

630 CHED Mornings with Daryl McIntyre and Chelsea Bird will get the day going with a power hour at 7 a.m. James H. Brown will be matching all donations up to $10,000.

Shaye Ganam takes over at 9 a.m. with the second power hour: Pembina Pipeline will be matching donations up to $5,000 and at 10 a.m., Cameron Developments will be matching up to $10,000.

During Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, Sky Eye Measurements will match donations up to $5,000 starting at noon.

J’lyn Nye gets three power hours on 630 CHED Afternoons: Caron Measurements & Controls, Reface Magic and Sentinel Storage will all match donations up to $5,000 for each hour.

To donate, call 587-855-1821 or visit santasanonymous.ca. The phone lines will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday but donations can be made anytime online.