Edmonton Oil Kings unveil 2025 Teddy Bear Toss jersey

The Oil Kings have unveiled the 2025 Teddy Bear Toss jerseys and the team is leaning hard into all things Edmonton.

The jersey features local landmarks like Rogers Place, the Art Gallery of Alberta, the Walterdale Bridge, the Muttart Conservatory and the Talus Dome artwork beside Whitemud Drive.

“And because it’s the Edmonton Oil Kings, we have a hot dog from our Weiner Wednesday promotion,” said director of business operations for the Oil Kings, Kevin Radomski.

“It’s a lot of fun, but more than anything it’s meant to raise a lot of money for Santas Anonymous.”

View image in full screen The Edmonton Oil Kings unveil their 2025 Teddy Bear Toss jersey. Global News

When the Oil Kings score their first goal, fans will send an avalanche of stuffed animals onto the ice at Rogers Place.

“When we’re serving 20,000 kids every single year we need 80,000 items and what the Teddy Bear Toss does for us is it takes care of one of those items for us,” said executive director of 880 CHED Santas Anonymous, Angel Benedict.

Last year, Gracyn Sawchyn’s first period goal sent 15,458 stuffed animals flying onto the ice. Players noted it’s a special one to score.

“A lot of anxious guys in the room, but a lot of friendly competition — chirps and wanting to score that goal, so it’s a lot of fun,” Oil Kings defenceman Ethan MacKenzie said.

The Oil Kings will host the Teddy Bear Toss game against the Prince Albert Raiders on Sunday, Dec 7. Puck drop is at 4 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring new, stuffed toys to the game but are asked to bag them in a clear plastic bag. Bags will also be made available inside Rogers Place for those who do not have one.

Fans will also have the chance to purchase The Brick’s Brickley Bear on the concourse during the game for $20, with proceeds going to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

The game is a near sell out with fewer than 2,000 tickets available.

