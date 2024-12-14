Hundreds drop off gifts for 880 CHED Santas Anonymous Delivery Day

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday marked ‘Delivery Day’ for 880 CHED Santas Anonymous.

For weeks, the organization has collected toys, books, and monetary donations to ensure every child receives a gift this holiday season.

More than two thousand Edmontonians signed up this year, volunteering to get gifts out the door and make sure roughly 20,000 kids are accommodated for.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Turnout this morning has been incredible. We have about 200 porters in the building right now gathering up the bags to bring them out to the nearly 1,100 delivery drivers we’ll see throughout the day,” 880 CHED Santas Anonymous Executive Director Angel Benedict said.

The charity began 69 years ago in the basement of 630, by Jerry Forbes.

Watch the video at the top to learn more about the annual tradition.