630 CHED Santas Anonymous ready for delivery weekend

This weekend is delivery days for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous where gifts for around 20,000 children will depart Santas Depot.

On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of delivery drivers will arrive to take the gift packages out to the kids across Edmonton.

“We are thrilled that delivery days have finally arrived,” Janine Foote, director of communications for Santas, said Friday. “Our bins are filled with toys out in the big box stores and shopping malls, and our volunteers have been working hard for the last few months to collect, prepare and package the toys all for this one special weekend!”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, drivers once again had to sign up for a designated timeslot to pickup toys to deliver. No drop-in drivers will be able to be accommodated.

“Appointments for delivery drivers are all booked,” Foote said. “We thank everyone for their interest in helping to deliver toys, however we are unable to accommodate additional drivers without appointments on delivery days.”

1:45 Delivery weekend begins for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous Delivery weekend begins for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous – Dec 12, 2020

In order to keep crowds out of Santas Depot, drivers will go through a curbside pickup set up.

Drivers will congregate in the Burns parking lot right across from the depot. Groups will be sent over to Santas in 15-minute increments.

Once drivers arrive at the depot, porters will bring out the gift packages. The porters will help the drivers scan the packages using the Santas drivers app. After that the driver will be able to pull forward and out of the parking lot.

“Last year, we hoped that we’d never see another COVID Christmas, but this year has been very different,” Foote said. “We’ve seen a record number of local businesses and groups hosting fundraisers and collecting toys, and the volunteer interest has been incredible.

"We've heard from so many how 630 CHED Santas Anonymous has been a part of their holiday traditions and they didn't want to miss out this year."

Drivers can expect to see some Christmas cheer in the Burns lot with festive decorations, coupons for coffee or hot chocolate from A&W and some very special guests. You may even see the big guy himself greeting your family as you arrive.