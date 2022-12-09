Serious collision closes Highway 21 southeast of Edmonton

See more sharing options

A three-vehicle collision Friday morning shut down a section of a busy highway south of Sherwood Park.

RCMP said the crash happened on Highway 21 near the Belvedere Golf & Country Club.

Strathcona County asked drivers to avoid the area of Highway 21 and Township Road 512, as emergency responders are on scene at the intersection.

A semi truck and two other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Mounties described the crash as as “very serious” with multiple injuries, but were not able to elaborate.

As of 12:30 p.m., the county said Highway 21 was closed at Township Road 514 and Township Road 511, and Township Road 512 was also closed to the east and west of the intersection with the highway.

The closure was expected to last several hours into Friday afternoon.

Update – further traffic closures. Avoid area. Hwy 21 south closed at Twp Rd 514. Hwy 21 north closed at Twp Rd 511. Closures expected to continue for part of the day #strathco #yegtraffic #strathcocounty #strathconacounty https://t.co/oQuri2jDa6 — Strathcona County (@StrathcoCounty) December 9, 2022

Global News could see firetrucks and other emergency vehicles headed to the scene.

No other details were available.

— More to come…