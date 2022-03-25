Menu

Traffic

Sherwood Park man killed in collision near Camrose

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 11:44 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A 30-year-old Sherwood Park man was killed in a collision southeast of Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

Camrose RCMP said the two-vehicle collision on Highway 21 near Range Road 221 happened at about 2:35 p.m.

The collision site is located northwest of Camrose, just west of Hay Lakes, Alta.

RCMP said a pick-up truck crossed the centre line of the highway into oncoming traffic and collided with another pick-up truck.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Friday morning. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The driver of the other truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

RCMP could not say which vehicle the man who was killed was driving at the time.

The RCMP collision reconstructionist and members of the Camrose Fire Department remained at the scene for much of the evening, and the highway was cleared by about 9 p.m.

RCMP said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

