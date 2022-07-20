RCMP investigate fatal collision near Camrose

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision near Camrose, Alta.

Camrose RCMP were at the scene of the collision Wednesday morning. It happened on Highway 21 between Township Road 470 and Township Road 474, just northwest of Camrose.

In a news release just before 11 a.m., police said traffic in both directions of Highway 21 was being diverted.

RCMP expect to be at the scene for several hours.

It’s not known how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Details about the individuals and vehicles involved will not be released until next of kin has been notified,” Camrose RCMP said in the news release.

Lindsay Faulkner, who operates Holeshot Engine Works along Highway 21 in the area, said he didn’t see the collision happen but added it appears multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

“There’s a tandem dump truck that’s been jack-knifed. Looks like it’s southbound on Highway 21 in the ditch. The front end is torn off. Just north of that, there’s three pickup trucks — one is turned around south way — looks like the wheels have torn off that. The hood and the cab is crushed. There’s two other pickup trucks that have been damaged that are directly behind that.”

Camrose is located about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.