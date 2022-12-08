Disgraced Calgary neurologist pleads guilty to 27 sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

The following story contains disturbing details about the sexual assault charges. Reader discretion is advised.

Disgraced former Calgary neurologist Keith Hoyte has pleaded guilty to 27 new sexual assault charges involving dozens of former patients.

The agreed statement of facts states the incidents occurred between 1986 to 2010 while Hoyte was licensed to practise medicine. Patients would be referred to him for a variety of neurological symptoms, such as migraines and seizures.

All the statements from the victims refer to Hoyte groping their breasts, often aggressively.

The victims also said they were told to strip down to just an examination gown and remove their bras. Nearly all of them questioned why they had to remove their clothing and undergo a breast exam for a neurological examination.

Many said they left their appointments feeling violated, dirty and victimized.

One complainant, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, said she felt “grossed out” but did what he asked because she needed him to examine her condition. She was referred to Hoyte for numbness in her hands and her general practitioner was worried it could be multiple sclerosis, the statement read.

Another complainant who has seizures said Hoyte untied her gown and opened her gown to expose her breast. She complained of groping and caressing of her breast and then being told to get dressed.

Rosalind Greenwood, the Crown’s lawyer, said there was “no legitimate reason for Hoyte’s method of examination.”

Hoyte has history of sexual abuse

This isn’t the first time Hoyte was accused of sexually assaulting patients.

The original investigation into Hoyte’s abuse began in February 2018, when a woman filed a complaint with Calgary police about an assault that happened during a neurological exam in 2017.

In January 2020, he pleaded guilty to 28 counts of sexual assault and was convicted shortly after.

Hoyte was serving a three-year sentence before being released in September this year.

According to documents from the Parole Board of Canada, Hoyte reached his statutory release date. Statutory release is mandated by law when an offender reaches two-thirds of their sentence.

He was charged with a string of historical offences while he was still in prison: 15 charges of sexual assault involving 13 former patients. Those offences happened between 1987 and 2013.

The board directed Hoyte to follow a list of conditions, including no contact with the victim. He was also directed to follow a treatment plan for sexual deviancy that his parole supervisor will arrange.

–With files from Nancy Hixt, Global News.