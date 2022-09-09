Menu

Crime

Disgraced neurologist Keith Hoyte to be released from prison

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 6:15 pm
WATCH: In February 2018, an Alberta woman went to police to file a complaint against a Calgary neurologist. The woman alleged she was sexually assaulted during a neurological exam in 2007.

A former neurologist convicted of sexually abusing dozens of former patients is scheduled to be released from prison this week.

According to documents obtained by Global News from the Parole Board of Canada, Keith Hoyte has reached his statutory release date.

Read more: ‘Our worst fears have come true’: Victims of disgraced neurologist shocked by new charges

Statutory release is mandated by law when an offender reaches two-thirds of their sentence.

In a written decision, the board detailed his offending that occurred over a 30-year period between 1984 and 2013 while he worked as a doctor.

The parole board has directed Hoyte to follow a list of special conditions, including no contact with the victim. He’s also directed to follow a treatment plan for sexual deviancy that his parole supervisor will arrange.

Read more: Convicted sex offender who preyed on former patients facing 15 new charges, including one child victim

Hoyte, 74, has been serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to 28 counts of sexual assault in January 2020.

He now faces a new round of charges and is scheduled to stand trial in early 2023. He is accused of 32 offences, including more than two dozen sexual assault charges and one count of sexual exploitation.

