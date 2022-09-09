Disgraced neurologist Keith Hoyte to be released from prison

Send this page to someone via email

A former neurologist convicted of sexually abusing dozens of former patients is scheduled to be released from prison this week.

According to documents obtained by Global News from the Parole Board of Canada, Keith Hoyte has reached his statutory release date.

Statutory release is mandated by law when an offender reaches two-thirds of their sentence.

In a written decision, the board detailed his offending that occurred over a 30-year period between 1984 and 2013 while he worked as a doctor.

The parole board has directed Hoyte to follow a list of special conditions, including no contact with the victim. He’s also directed to follow a treatment plan for sexual deviancy that his parole supervisor will arrange.

Hoyte, 74, has been serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to 28 counts of sexual assault in January 2020.

He now faces a new round of charges and is scheduled to stand trial in early 2023. He is accused of 32 offences, including more than two dozen sexual assault charges and one count of sexual exploitation.