Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Convicted sex offender who preyed on former patients facing 15 new charges, including one child victim

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 6:53 pm
WATCH: In February 2018, an Alberta woman went to police to file a complaint against a Calgary neurologist. The woman alleged she was sexually assaulted during a neurological exam in 2007.

Retired Calgary neurologist Keith Hoyte, who is still in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of former patients, is now charged with a string of new offences.

Global News has learned Hoyte, 73, is facing 15 new charges of sexual assault after 13 more former patients have come forward to police.

Sources confirm the alleged assaults happened between 1987 and 2013 and one of the complainants reported being 12 years old when the sexual assaults began.

Hoyte is ten months into a three-year sentence for sexually assaulting nearly 30 female patients over the span of three decades.

The original investigation into Hoyte’s abuse began in February 2018 when one woman filed a complaint with Calgary police about an assault that happened during a neurological exam 11 years earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

When sex crimes investigators looked back, they found two other historical complaints with similar allegations — one from 2008 and one from 1991.

About four months later, Global News broke the story that police charged Hoyte with three counts of sexual assault.

Read more: Retired Calgary doctor charged with sexually assaulting 3 former patients

That news story along with a subsequent media release by police spurred more than two dozen women to file similar complaints.

In Jan. 2020, Hoyte pleaded guilty to 28 counts of sexual assault.

Read more: New charges laid against retired Calgary doctor, now accused of sexually assaulting 19 former patients

In May 2021, the Parole Board of Canada denied both full and day parole stating he has “an overwhelming lack of insight” into his case.

He is currently in a minimum-security facility.

Hoyte is scheduled to appear in court to speak to the new charges on Aug. 19.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagKeith Hoyte tagDr. Keith Hoyte tagCalgary neurologist sexual assault tagcalgary doctor sexual assault tagDisgraced neurologist tagcalgary neurologist sex crime tagcalgary police sex crime tagcalgary sex crime tagKeith Hoyte sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers