Convicted sex offender who preyed on former patients facing 15 new charges, including one child victim

Retired Calgary neurologist Keith Hoyte, who is still in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of former patients, is now charged with a string of new offences.

Global News has learned Hoyte, 73, is facing 15 new charges of sexual assault after 13 more former patients have come forward to police.

Sources confirm the alleged assaults happened between 1987 and 2013 and one of the complainants reported being 12 years old when the sexual assaults began.

Hoyte is ten months into a three-year sentence for sexually assaulting nearly 30 female patients over the span of three decades.

The original investigation into Hoyte’s abuse began in February 2018 when one woman filed a complaint with Calgary police about an assault that happened during a neurological exam 11 years earlier.

When sex crimes investigators looked back, they found two other historical complaints with similar allegations — one from 2008 and one from 1991.

About four months later, Global News broke the story that police charged Hoyte with three counts of sexual assault.

That news story along with a subsequent media release by police spurred more than two dozen women to file similar complaints.

In Jan. 2020, Hoyte pleaded guilty to 28 counts of sexual assault.

In May 2021, the Parole Board of Canada denied both full and day parole stating he has “an overwhelming lack of insight” into his case.

He is currently in a minimum-security facility.

Hoyte is scheduled to appear in court to speak to the new charges on Aug. 19.