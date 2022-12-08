Canadian international Kone ‘grateful’ to CF Montreal for giving him his start

Send this page to someone via email

In March of 2021, a 19-year-old Ismael Kone was invited to CF Montreal’s first-team training camp.

A year and a half later, the Canadian international’s profile has skyrocketed, earning a call-up to Canada’s first World Cup squad since 1986 and a move to English club Watford F.C.

While a new adventure awaits Kone in Europe, he says he will always fondly remember breaking into the professional ranks with his hometown team.

“I’ve always wanted to play in Europe. The biggest leagues, the Champions League Europa League, this is how I get there,” Kone said during a video conference Thursday. “The teammates, the group, and the coach I had (in Montreal) all helped so much. Everyone around was on a mission and we knew what to do. I’m grateful for that team and I’ll say it until the end of my career.”

Story continues below advertisement

Born in the Ivory Coast, Kone was seven when he came to Canada. He made his CF Montreal debut on Feb. 23, scoring in a 3-0 CONCACAF Champions League win over Mexican side Santos Laguna. He improved at an astonishing rate over the course of the following Major League Soccer season.

He saw action in each of Canada’s three games at the World Cup, coming off the bench against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. He has won nine caps in all.

Between his scintillating performances and his first international call-up at such a young age, it appeared Kone’s days in Montreal were numbered.

“His progression was unbelievably quick,” CF Montreal president Gabriel Gervais said. “Of course, we saw his potential, but he still stunned us by how quickly he improved.”

There was interest from another Premier League hopeful in Sheffield United earlier this summer, but the move ultimately broke down due to the transfer window closing and Kone wanting to finish out the season with Montreal.

Watford, which is currently fourth in England’s second-tier League Championship, ended up being the club that won his services.

Story continues below advertisement

“They had an offer in for some time now but finishing out the season with Montreal and the World Cup were my main focus,” Kone said. “I wanted to go to a club that really wanted me and had a proven track record of improving re-selling young players, and I’m happy with my choice.”

While Kone has yet to speak with Watford manager Slaven Bili, it appears as though he will be taking on a box-to-box role in the midfield.

It’s a role he has learned over the course of his time in Montreal, having come to the club as a winger and offensive midfielder. Kone’s defensive game improved significantly playing alongside the likes of Victor Wanyama and Samuel Piette in Montreal.

Kone will report to Watford for training on Dec. 26 and will be available for selection Jan. 7 FA Cup match against Reading F.C.