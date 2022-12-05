Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Ismael Kone leaves CF Montreal for England’s Watford in wake of World Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 1:42 pm

Midfielder Ismael Kone is leaving CF Montreal for England’s Watford, becoming the second member of Canada’s World Cup squad to switch teams since leaving Qatar.

Watford, which plays in England’s second-tier Championship, said the 20-year-old Kone will join the club Jan. 1 on a 4 1/2-year contract.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Canada leaves Qatar without a point after 2-1 loss to Morocco

Kone follows former Montreal teammate Alistair Johnston in heading to Europe. The 24-year-old fullback/wingback’s transfer to Scotland’s Glasgow Celtic was confirmed Saturday.

Kone saw action in each of Canada’s three games at the World Cup, coming off the bench against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. He has won nine caps in all.

SoccerFIFAFIFA World CupMontreal soccerProfessional soccerCF MontrealCanada FIFA World CupTeam Canada soccerWatfordAlistair JohnstonIsmael Kone
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers