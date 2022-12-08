Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo welcomes new arctic wolves

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 5:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo welcomes new arctic wolves'
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo welcomes new arctic wolves
WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatoon Foresty Farm Park and Zoo is welcoming some new additions to their animal kingdom. Arctic wolves have made their arrivial just in time for a Saskatchewan winter. And as Kabi Moulitharan tells us, zoo staff are excited for what they'll bring to the community.

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo is welcoming a new addition to its animal kingdom: arctic wolves.

Nuna, Anori and Inneq, which translate to ‘Earth, Wind and Fire,’ arrived last Wednesday from the Toronto Zoo.

“The Toronto Zoo was a little overcrowded and they were looking for a place to be able to take some of their animals,” zoo manager Jeff Mitchell explained.

Read more: Marking 50 years at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

Since the wolves’ arrival, zoo keepers have been slowly introducing them to their new home.

“They’ve been adapting really, really great. At first, they were cautious coming in and out but you guys can see today they’re popping in and out, jumping all around, looking. And as people are coming up, they’ll jump in the back and jump in the front,” Mitchell said.

“They’re just really learning their new area and they’re really adapting really, really well. We’re really pleased with how it’s going.”

Read more: Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo welcomes new butterfly exhibit

According to a statement issued earlier this week, the zoo has upgraded its interior portion to allow for zookeepers to work more closely with the wolves for training and enrichment.

Mitchell says having these animals contributes to the zoo’s mission of inspiration and teaching.

“They really allow us to really talk about the education, the conservation and all the important messages out there that belong with these species — you know, the habitat loss and how people are affecting them, some of the Indigenous folklore things that go along with them,” he said.

Read more: Saskatoon Forestry and Zoo gets new electric train

Mitchell said he contacted the Toronto Zoo months in advance to bring the wolves to Saskatoon.

The plan became more important to the zoo’s wolf education after it had to euthanize its last grey wolf, Buddy, due to declining health earlier this year.

“We’re just really, really excited to have them here as part of our new animals, our new display and for them to really be great ambassadors for their species,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Marking 50 years at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo'
Marking 50 years at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo
