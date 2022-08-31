Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo welcomes new butterfly exhibit

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 6:39 pm
The Compton Tortoise Shell butterflies are housed in the Saskatoon Forestry Farm and Zoo's Prairie Butterfly House. View image in full screen
The Compton Tortoise Shell butterflies are housed in the Saskatoon Forestry Farm and Zoo's Prairie Butterfly House. Kabi Moulitharan / Global News

Starting Wednesday, visitors of the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo will notice a new addition to their animal kingdom.

Attendees will be able to experience the sight of butterflies flying around the newly built Prairie Butterfly House.

“We had finished it just late this summer and as of yesterday, we got butterflies in,” zoo curator Janice McNernie told Global News.

Read more: Beloved monarch butterflies are now listed as an endangered species

Read More

Residents will be able to immerse themselves among the coloured species while walking along a garden trail.

“So when you walk in there, there’s going to be butterflies surrounding you. Maybe if you’re lucky, they might even sit on you,” McNernie said.

Story continues below advertisement

There is also an opportunity to witness the butterflies’ metamorphosis journey from start to end. Caterpillars are on site to form their chrysalides in their emerging chamber before growing their wings.

Caterpillars form their chrysalides before transforming into butterflies. / Supplied by the City of Saskatoon.
Caterpillars form their chrysalides before transforming into butterflies. / Supplied by the City of Saskatoon. Supplied by the City of Saskatoon

Currently living at the Prairie Butterfly House are the Compton Tortoise Shell Butterflies. The zoo says they plan to bring more species in the new year.

According to a statement from the city, signs are displayed throughout the exhibit to help visitors learn more about the species living at Prairie Butterfly House.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Nelson man sets new record following the path of the Monarch butterfly migration' This is BC: Nelson man sets new record following the path of the Monarch butterfly migration
This is BC: Nelson man sets new record following the path of the Monarch butterfly migration – Nov 30, 2021

Families visiting the zoo Wednesday were excited to see the new feature at the park.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s diversity for the zoo,” Jenna Mettice said.

“You can get here and come up and personal with them, which is pretty cool,” she added.

Read more: Assiniboine Park releases more than 200 endangered butterflies

McNernie urges Saskatchewanians to check out the exhibit as soon as they can, as the life cycle of the insects is short.

“Their lifecycle as an adult butterfly, and you may not know, is approximately two weeks,” McNernie said.

Supplied by the City of Saskatoon View image in full screen
Supplied by the City of Saskatoon. / City of Saskatoon

“We’re kind of in our introductory phase with the butterflies here. We hope that next year, we’re going to have multiple species come in,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are able to check out the new Prairie Butterfly House during the zoo’s regular hours.

Click to play video: 'What Ontarians can do to help monarch butterflies' What Ontarians can do to help monarch butterflies
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagCity of Saskatoon tagButterflies tagButterfly conservatory tagCompton Tortoise Shell Butterfly tagJanice McNernie tagSaskatoon Forestry Farm and Zoo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers