Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man accused of assaulting police, damaging cruiser during traffic stop

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 8, 2022 1:12 pm
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 32-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a peace officer, in connection with an incident during a traffic stop on Wednesday in the city’s east end, police said Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday after police say they stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Clarke Road near Wavell Street and learned the male passenger was wanted on outstanding warrants and was allegedly breaching a court-imposed release order.

Police say the man began “yelling and causing a disturbance” after he was told he was being taken into custody, and physically resisted the officers when they tried to arrest him. He also ripped the police radio off the belt of one of the officers involved, police said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Woodstock, Ont. police officer facing assault charge in on-duty incident

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken into custody after officers used a conducted energy weapon, or stun gun, police said. After being placed in a cruiser, police say he began kicking at the window, causing roughly $4,500 in damage to the door frame.

Minor injuries were reported to the suspect and one officer, police said, noting the injuries did not require medical attention.

A 32-year-old London man faces charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, mischief under $5,000, causing a disturbance by fighting/shouting/swearing, and failing to comply with a release order.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday, police said.

London PoliceLondon OntarioLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeLondon Ontario crimeResisting ArrestAssaulting a Police Officerassaulting a peace officerClarke RoadCausing a disturbanceAssault Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers