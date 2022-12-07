Menu

Crime

Woodstock, Ont. police officer facing assault charge in off-duty incident

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 7, 2022 6:52 pm
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO - Woodstock Police Headquarters. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

An officer with Woodstock Police Service has been suspended with pay after being charged with assault in an off-duty incident, police said.

The officer, Det. Cst. Eric Dopf, a 17-year member of the force, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault in connection with an incident that occurred in London on Oct. 17.

The charge against the 46-year-old was sworn in on Tuesday in London, court documents show. Dopf was released with an undertaking to appear in court for a first appearance on Jan. 16, 2023.

Read more: Former London, Ont. constable accused of sexual assault, harassment

In a statement, Woodstock police said the investigation into the incident was being conducted with the assistance of London police.

“Per the Ontario Police Services Act, Detective Constable Dopf is suspended with pay,” police said in their statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“As this matter is before the courts, the Woodstock Police Service will not comment further.”

