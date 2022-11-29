Former London, Ont. constable accused of sexual assault, harassment

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont. police have laid multiple criminal charges, including harassment and sexual assault, against a former cop who resigned from the force last year as a hearing into professional misconduct charges was set to begin.

The accused, Stephen Williams, 46, was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with harassment by watching and besetting in connection with an allegation from the previous day involving a female complainant, the documents show.

On Nov. 23, police arrested Williams again, charging him with three counts of sexual assault, criminal harassment, theft under $5,000, and unlawfully entering a dwelling or house, in connection with allegations dating between May 1 and Nov. 22 involving a different female complainant.

Williams was granted release during a Nov. 24 bail hearing, with conditions that he live with a surety, and not contact the two complainants, be within 50 metres of them, or be within 500 metres of where they live, work or go to school. He must also not possess any weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

The 46-year-old is due back in court on Dec. 22.

While they share the same name, the accused is not related to the city’s police chief.

The charges came almost a year to the day after Williams’ resignation as constable took effect, following four years during which he was suspended with pay.

Williams had been suspended since November 2017 in the wake of allegations including sexual assault and criminal harassment involving an ex-girlfriend, according to the London Free Press. He was later charged by police in Waterloo with harassment-related counts involving another ex.

In March 2019, Williams entered a guilty plea to two counts of breaching the conditions of his release along with a count of making a harassing phone call, while his other charges were dropped, the outlet reported. He was given a conditional discharge and 12 months probation.

In subsequent Police Services Act hearings, Williams was docked 70 hours’ pay in August 2019 in connection with three misconduct counts related to his actions in a harassment case that involved the ex-wife of a friend.

In May 2021, he was found guilty under the act of one count of discreditable conduct over “harassing behaviour” against a Kitchener woman. He had also previously pleaded guilty to a count of discreditable conduct relating to “harassing communications.”

Story continues below advertisement

When he tendered his resignation, Williams had pleaded guilty to, or had been found guilty of, more than 10 charges under the act, and was set to face nine more, according to the Free Press.

His resignation took effect on Nov. 22, 2021.

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel