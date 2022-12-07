2 arrested after drugs, handguns seized in Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

See more sharing options

Two Northumberland County residents face drug trafficking and firearm-related charges following raids of a property in Campbellford, Ont., late last week.

On Wednesday, Northumberland OPP released details of an investigation in which a search warrant was executed on Dec. 2 at a residential property in the village of Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

At the site, investigators seized a quantity of cocaine and cash.

Two individuals were arrested and released on undertakings.

As a result of a firearms and drugs investigation, the #PtboOPP / #NthldOPP Community Street Crime Unit executed two search warrants in @TrentHillsOnt. As a result of the investigation a quantity of cash, cocaine, 9mm handgun, replica handgun, and a prohibited knife were seized. pic.twitter.com/UL3cct98EZ — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 7, 2022

However, on Dec. 3 another search warrant was executed at the same location, resulting in the seizure of a loaded 9-mm handgun, a replica handgun and a prohibited knife.

Police say on Wednesday the same two individuals were arrested again and charged.

Christine Cormier, 47, and Bradley Finch, 41, both of Cramahe Township, were charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Both were held in custody and were scheduled to make court appearances in Cobourg later Wednesday, OPP said.

The investigation included members of the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit, the Tactics and Rescue Unit, the Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.