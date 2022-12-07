2 arrested after drugs, handguns seized in Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

Two Northumberland County residents face drug trafficking and firearm-related charges following raids of a property in Campbellford, Ont., late last week.
On Wednesday, Northumberland OPP released details of an investigation in which a search warrant was executed on Dec. 2 at a residential property in the village of Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills.
Read more: Northumberland OPP recover 6 stolen vehicles from GTA in Port Hope area
At the site, investigators seized a quantity of cocaine and cash.
Two individuals were arrested and released on undertakings.
However, on Dec. 3 another search warrant was executed at the same location, resulting in the seizure of a loaded 9-mm handgun, a replica handgun and a prohibited knife.
-
Court intervenes after baby’s parents refuse ‘vaccinated blood’ transfusion
-
Mysterious 24-metre structure discovered under sand on Florida beach
Police say on Wednesday the same two individuals were arrested again and charged.
Christine Cormier, 47, and Bradley Finch, 41, both of Cramahe Township, were charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
Both were held in custody and were scheduled to make court appearances in Cobourg later Wednesday, OPP said.
The investigation included members of the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit, the Tactics and Rescue Unit, the Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.
Comments