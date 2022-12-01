Menu

Crime

Northumberland OPP recover 6 stolen vehicles from GTA in Port Hope area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 1:30 pm
Northumberland OPP say six vehicles reported stolen in the GTA were found in the Municipality of Port Hope.
Northumberland OPP say six vehicles reported stolen in the GTA were found in the Municipality of Port Hope. Getty Images

Police say six vehicles reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area were recovered in the Municipality of Port Hope last week.

According to Northumberland OPP, as part of an investigation into stolen vehicles, on Nov. 25 officers executed a search warrant at a rural location in the municipality, outside of the town of Port Hope.

Read more: 3 Dodge pickup trucks stolen in 3-hour span in Port Hope: police

Police on Wednesday said officers recovered six vehicles which had been reported stolen throughout the GTA. The value of the thefts is estimated at $500,000.

OPP did not state if any arrests were made, noting the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Also on Nov. 25, the Port Hope Police Service responded to three separate thefts of pickup trucks in a span of three hours. The investigation into those thefts continues.

Click to play video: 'Dodge pickup trucks targeted in string of thefts in Port Hope and beyond'
Dodge pickup trucks targeted in string of thefts in Port Hope and beyond
