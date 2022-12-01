Northumberland OPP recover 6 stolen vehicles from GTA in Port Hope area

Send this page to someone via email

Police say six vehicles reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area were recovered in the Municipality of Port Hope last week.

According to Northumberland OPP, as part of an investigation into stolen vehicles, on Nov. 25 officers executed a search warrant at a rural location in the municipality, outside of the town of Port Hope.

Police on Wednesday said officers recovered six vehicles which had been reported stolen throughout the GTA. The value of the thefts is estimated at $500,000.

OPP did not state if any arrests were made, noting the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Also on Nov. 25, the Port Hope Police Service responded to three separate thefts of pickup trucks in a span of three hours. The investigation into those thefts continues.