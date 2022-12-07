Seven charged in B.C. anti-gang unit’s latest guns and drugs probe

See more sharing options

The integrated police unit charged with tackling gang crime in British Columbia says seven men have been charged as a result of its latest probe into guns and drugs.

The investigation, which began in 2020, dug into an alleged major drug trafficking operation spanning the Okanagan and the Lower Mainland.

Police served a dozen search warrants, resulting in 25 gun and drug charges, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said Wednesday.

One of the accused is a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Haney chapter, it said.

During the searches, police seized two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of MDMA and one kilogram of fentanyl, along with ketamine, cannabis and cutting agent.

Officers also seized two handguns, three rifles, a shotgun, multiple prohibited magazines, ammunition, body armour and two vehicles, police said.

Accused are Jonathan Lutar, age 39, Courtney Lafreniere, 41, Oakley Charest, 34, Matthew Shaw, 31, Allan Arcangel, 51, Roman Tassone, 28, and Lukas Tassone, 34.

Five of the men have already been arrested, while Roman and Lukas Tassone are wanted on warrants.

This is the provincial anti-gang unit’s third major charge announcement in gun and drug investigations since the start of December. Earlier this month, the unit announced charges against multiple men involved in the Wolfpack organization and the Vancouver Island Hells Angels.