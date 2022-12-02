Menu

Crime

2 accused DTES drug traffickers still at large after ‘Wolfpack’ member turns himself in

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 3:37 pm
Diego Saed (left) and Joseph Lowley (right) remain at large in a gang unit drugs and guns investigation.
Diego Saed (left) and Joseph Lowley (right) remain at large in a gang unit drugs and guns investigation. CFSEU-BC

One of three men wanted on gun and drug trafficking charges in Vancouver has turned himself in, but two others remain at large, the B.C. integrated policing unit tasked with tackling gang crime said Friday.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFESU-BC) announced a slew of charges against six men in the “Wolfpack” group accused of drug trafficking on the city’s Downtown Eastside on Wednesday.

Six men charged following B.C. anti-gang unit investigation into Wolfpack drug trafficking

Three of the men were already in custody, while three were wanted on warrants.

On Friday, the CFSEU-BC said Roger Alfredo Bardales Medina, 30, had turned himself in. Diego Maradona Saed, 23, and Joseph Ebert Charles Lowley, 39, remain at large.

Vindod Kanna Aruldevarajan, 27, Hemen Hewa Saed, 30, and Howjeen Saed, 27, are also charged.

The drug probe, which began in July 2020, resulted in the search of multiple homes between October 2020 and May 2021.

Police said the searches turned up seven prohibited and restricted guns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 10 kilograms of fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine, six kilograms of methamphetamine and about $160,000 in cash and three vehicles.

B.C. anti-gang agency warns 'younger and younger' people getting involved in gangs

“The Wolfpack has been at the centre of violence and drug trafficking for over two decades and we will continue to aggressively pursue them,” Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, chief officer of CFSEU-BC, said Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the wanted men’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

RCMPDrugsvancouver policeDrug TraffickingDowntown EastsideDTESCFSEUGang UnitWolfpackgang unit arrestwofpack arrestwolfpack gang
