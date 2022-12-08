Menu

Canada

$200,000 pause on parking fees approved by Penticton council

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 4:32 pm
FILE. An old parking metre.
FILE. An old parking metre. Kelly Hayes/Global Okanagan

Parking in downtown Penticton, B.C., will be a lot cheaper in the days ahead, with city council unanimously approving a pause of fees, effective Dec. 7 to March 31.

The levy, however, won’t just be lifted on the city’s Main Street.

All downtown streets will now be free to park, reversing a payment system that had been in place in some areas for decades and on Main Street for a couple of years.

The move, though endorsed by all, didn’t give come without some reservations.

City staff told council that the temporary pause would take around $200,000 from city coffers and a year-round freeze could cost closer to $800,000.

“I think the pros far outweigh the cons and I think it gives us an opportunity to kind of hit the refresh, give an extra couple tools to our business community try to get through this winter,” said Coun. Ryan Graham, who introduced the motion to pause the parking fees.

“Then certainly come back in March. I’m all for if it comes back.”

