Sports

Bombers extend contract of defensive back Desmond Lawrence

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 10:02 am

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to shore up their squad for next year’s CFL season, announcing another contract extension Wednesday.

Defensive back Desmond Lawrence, who was scheduled to become a free agent in February, has signed to a one-year contract with the Bombers.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers extend contract of all-star lineman Neufeld

Lawrence, 28, first suited up in blue and gold this October, starting in one regular season game, plus the Western Final and Grey Cup game.

Prior to arriving in Winnipeg, the North Carolina native played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats — where he was named that team’s Most Outstanding Rookie — as well as short stints in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL, plus time on the Detroit Lions’ roster in the NFL.

