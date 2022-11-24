Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers extend contract of all-star lineman Neufeld

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 3:41 pm

An all-star offensive lineman will be back in blue and gold next year.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced a one-year contract extension with Pat Neufeld Thursday afternoon, which will see the Regina native back for his ninth season in Winnipeg.

Neufeld, 33, is a two-time Grey Cup champ with the Bombers, and is coming off his second consecutive all-star season.

Read more: 6 Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to CFL all-star team

The winner of last year’s Cal Murphy Heart of a Legend Award — honouring his ‘outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the Canadian Football League and the community — Neufeld is set to break 100 career regular season games in a Bomber uniform next season, having finished the 2022 campaign with 99.

