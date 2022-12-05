Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning actress of ‘Cheers’ fame, dies at 71

Send this page to someone via email

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning actress best known for her breakout role in the hit sitcom Cheers, has died after a battle with cancer, her family announced Monday. She was 71.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” said a statement posted to Alley’s social media accounts and attributed to her daughters True and Lillie Parker.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The statement said Alley’s cancer had only recently been discovered.

Alley replaced original cast member Shelley Long as the female lead on Cheers, where she played bar manager Rebecca Howe from 1987 to 1993. She won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding comedy actress in 1991 and was nominated for every other season she appeared in.

Alley won her second Emmy in 1994 for her lead role as the parent of an autistic teenager in the made-for-television movie David’s Mother.

She also starred in the hit film Look Who’s Talking opposite John Travolta, as well as its two sequels, and led the sitcoms Veronica’s Closet — which earned her another Emmy nomination — Fat Actress and Kirstie.

She also appeared in several reality television shows, earning second-place finishes on both Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother and leading her own series Kirstie Alley’s Big Life.

