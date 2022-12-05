Police identify Alberta man as deceased found in vehicle after fire on Burlington, Ont. roadway

See more sharing options

Halton police have identified an Alberta man as the deceased from a suspicious late-November vehicle fire reported in Burlington, Ont.

Investigators say the victim was found inside the car near Dundas Street and Tremaine Road at around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Police have identified the victim from the suspicious vehicle fire in Burlington on Nov 27 as 31-year-old Jerwin Belmonte. If you have any information that may assist investigators please call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776. Details: https://t.co/IjV6kTxSzs pic.twitter.com/dv7nG4BMjX — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) December 5, 2022

The victim is Jerwin Belmonte, 31, a resident of Edmonton who had recently relocated to Toronto.

“Belmonte was last seen alive in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East in Toronto on the Nov. 26,” detectives said in a release.

The homicide probe into Belmonte’s death is still ongoing and investigators are appealing to anyone who may have had contact with him on or prior to Nov. 26 to reach out to police.

Anyone with information can contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers.