Crime

Police identify Alberta man as deceased found in vehicle after fire on Burlington, Ont. roadway

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 5:24 pm
Halton Police on scene at Dundas Street and Tremaine Road in Burlington on Nov. 27, 2022. Investigators say a vehicle fire and death in the area appeared to be suspicious. View image in full screen
Halton Police on scene at Dundas Street and Tremaine Road in Burlington on Nov. 27, 2022. Investigators say a vehicle fire and death in the area appeared to be suspicious. Global News

Halton police have identified an Alberta man as the deceased from a suspicious late-November vehicle fire reported in Burlington, Ont.

Investigators say the victim was found inside the car near Dundas Street and Tremaine Road at around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim is Jerwin Belmonte, 31, a resident of Edmonton who had recently relocated to Toronto.

“Belmonte was last seen alive in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East in Toronto on the Nov. 26,” detectives said in a release.

Read more: Homicide detectives investigating body found in Burlington, Ont. vehicle fire

The homicide probe into Belmonte’s death is still ongoing and investigators are appealing to anyone who may have had contact with him on or prior to Nov. 26 to reach out to police.

Anyone with information can contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

