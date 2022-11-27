Homicide detectives investigating body found in Burlington, Ont. vehicle fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a suspicious vehicle fire and death was reported in Burlington, Ont.

Halton Regional Police said firefighters and officers responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Dundas Street and Tremaine Road at around 3:30 a.m.

When the fire was put out, first responders found a body inside the vehicle, police said.

“The circumstances are suspicious and the Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation,” a police press release said.

The body has not yet been identified.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the fire or who may have dashcam footage between around 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the area between Highway 407, Appleby Line, Bronte Road and the QEW.