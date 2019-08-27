Autopsy shows Burlington woman died from gunshot wound

A post-mortem exam shows the victim of a homicide in rural Burlington died from a gunshot wound.

Halton Regional Police say Laura Grant, 57, was killed outside her home on No. 2 Sideroad last Wednesday.

Kenneth Soederhuysen, 57, has been charged with first-degree murder in his wife’s death.

Grant was found in the backyard of her home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grant was an EMS dispatcher with Mississauga Central Ambulance Communication Centre.