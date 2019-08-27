Autopsy shows Burlington woman died from gunshot wound
A post-mortem exam shows the victim of a homicide in rural Burlington died from a gunshot wound.
Halton Regional Police say Laura Grant, 57, was killed outside her home on No. 2 Sideroad last Wednesday.
READ MORE: Burlington dispatcher fatally shot remembered as selfless, kind woman who loved to help others
Kenneth Soederhuysen, 57, has been charged with first-degree murder in his wife’s death.
Grant was found in the backyard of her home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ MORE: Burlington man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of wife
Grant was an EMS dispatcher with Mississauga Central Ambulance Communication Centre.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.