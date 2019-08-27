Crime
August 27, 2019 3:28 pm

Autopsy shows Burlington woman died from gunshot wound

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Halton/Peel region EMS dispatcher Laura Grant was the victim in a fatal shooting in Burlington.

OPSEU Local 207 (Twitter: @HaltonMedics207)
A A

A post-mortem exam shows the victim of a homicide in rural Burlington died from a gunshot wound.

Halton Regional Police say Laura Grant, 57, was killed outside her home on No. 2 Sideroad last Wednesday.

READ MORE: Burlington dispatcher fatally shot remembered as selfless, kind woman who loved to help others

Kenneth Soederhuysen, 57, has been charged with first-degree murder in his wife’s death.

Grant was found in the backyard of her home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Burlington man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of wife

Grant was an EMS dispatcher with Mississauga Central Ambulance Communication Centre.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington homicide
Burlington Murder
halton police
Halton Regional Police
kenneth soederhuysen
laura grant

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.