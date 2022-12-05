1 dead after Oshawa crash involving transport truck: police

Police are investigating after a fatal collision between a transport truck and a car in Oshawa on Monday morning.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to the area of Columbus Road and Simcoe Street for reports of a collision.
Officials told Global News an Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene but later cancelled.
In an update around 3:20 p.m., Durham police said a driver was pronounced dead.
Trending Now
-
Food prices set to rise another 5-7% in 2023 after record inflation year: report
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
Trending Now
Comments