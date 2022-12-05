Menu

Traffic

1 dead after Oshawa crash involving transport truck: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 4:16 pm
First responders on the scene of a fatal collision in Oshawa, Ont. View image in full screen
First responders on the scene of a fatal collision in Oshawa, Ont. Global News

Police are investigating after a fatal collision between a transport truck and a car in Oshawa on Monday morning.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to the area of Columbus Road and Simcoe Street for reports of a collision.

Officials told Global News an Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene but later cancelled.

In an update around 3:20 p.m., Durham police said a driver was pronounced dead.

