Hamilton police make arrest after downtown shooting

One man was arrested after a shooting in the downtown core early Sunday morning.
Hamilton Police say they were called out to the area of Catharine St. N and King William St. just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Once they arrived on scene, officers located an adult male victim who was taken to hospital, where the injury was determined to be non-life threatening.
Police say they also arrested a man at the scene.
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
-
Bank of Canada expected to deliver interest rate hike next week. How high will it go?
Read more: Teen charged with driving almost 130km/h over the speed limit in Hamilton: OPP
25-year-old James Thompson has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm, careless use of a firearm, failing to comply with a release order and possession of a firearm contrary to order.
Hamilton Police are not looking for any other suspects in the area, and say this shooting is not related to four other shootings in the city in recent days.
Detectives are still asking people who may have information about this incident to call Detective Higginbottom at (905)-546-3816, or the on-duty S/Sgt at (905)-546-4725.
Comments