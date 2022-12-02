Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Teen charged with driving almost 130km/h over the speed limit in Hamilton: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 12:09 pm
OPP have charged a 19-year-old caught driving close to 130 km/h on the QEW in Stoney Creek, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a 19-year-old caught driving close to 130 km/h on the QEW in Stoney Creek, Ont. @opp_wr

A teen was charged after his car was caught driving almost 130 km/h over the posted speed limit on a Hamilton highway Wednesday night.

OPP say the 19-year-old driver was pulled over for travelling 239 km/h on the westbound QEW at Glover Road in Stoney Creek.

Read more: Teen facing charges for driving 130km/h over the speed limit in Brant County

The regularly posted speed limit on the roadway is 110 km/h.

The accused is facing a stunt driving charge as well as a 30-day licence suspension.

Trending Now
Trending Now

His BMW sedan was also impounded by the OPP for 14 days.

Advertisement
OPPHamiltonOntario Provincial PoliceHamilton newsSpeedingStunt drivingqewQueen Elizabeth Waydangerous operation of a vehiclespeeding in hamilton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers