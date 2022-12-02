Teen charged with driving almost 130km/h over the speed limit in Hamilton: OPP

A teen was charged after his car was caught driving almost 130 km/h over the posted speed limit on a Hamilton highway Wednesday night.
OPP say the 19-year-old driver was pulled over for travelling 239 km/h on the westbound QEW at Glover Road in Stoney Creek.
The regularly posted speed limit on the roadway is 110 km/h.
The accused is facing a stunt driving charge as well as a 30-day licence suspension.
His BMW sedan was also impounded by the OPP for 14 days.
