Teen facing charges for driving 130km/h over the speed limit in Brant County

A Mississauga teen is facing multiple charges after his car was caught driving more than 130 km/h over the posted speed limit on a Brant County highway Saturday night.
OPP say the 18-year-old driver was pulled over just before 7:30 p.m for travelling 230 km/h on Highway 403.
The regular posted speed limit on the roadway is 100 km/h.
The accused is facing five charges including failure to surrender insurance and possessing more than one driver’s licence.
