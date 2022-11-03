Teen facing charges for driving 130km/h over the speed limit in Brant County

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Mississauga teen is facing multiple charges after his car was caught driving more than 130 km/h over the posted speed limit on a Brant County highway Saturday night.

OPP say the 18-year-old driver was pulled over just before 7:30 p.m for travelling 230 km/h on Highway 403.

The regular posted speed limit on the roadway is 100 km/h.

The accused is facing five charges including failure to surrender insurance and possessing more than one driver’s licence.

This week, OPP members have charged drivers who were endangering themselves and others by traveling at downright reckless and dangerous speeds. In West Region, 22 people have died in speed-related collisions so far this year. Please slow down. #RoadSafety ^dr pic.twitter.com/UGnUhOnsfE — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 3, 2022