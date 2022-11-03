Menu

Teen facing charges for driving 130km/h over the speed limit in Brant County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 12:16 pm
A Mississauga teen is facing charges after his car was clocked at close to 230 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 403 in Brant County. View image in full screen
A Mississauga teen is facing charges after his car was clocked at close to 230 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 403 in Brant County. OPP

A Mississauga teen is facing multiple charges after his car was caught driving more than 130 km/h over the posted speed limit on a Brant County highway Saturday night.

OPP say the 18-year-old driver was pulled over just before 7:30 p.m for travelling 230 km/h on Highway 403.

Read more: Man in hospital after afternoon hit-and-run collision on Hamilton’s west side: police

The regular posted speed limit on the roadway is 100 km/h.

The accused is facing five charges including failure to surrender insurance and possessing more than one driver’s licence.

 

