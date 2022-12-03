Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police investigate fourth recent shooting

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 7:27 pm
Investigators say shortly after 4 a.m on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Main St. E and Catharine St. S. when multiple gunshots were heard. View image in full screen
Investigators say shortly after 4 a.m on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Main St. E and Catharine St. S. when multiple gunshots were heard.

Hamilton Police are looking for your help after another shooting in the lower city.

Investigators say shortly after 4 a.m on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Main St. E and Catharine St. S. when multiple gunshots were heard.

When officers arrived, they apparently saw three suspects fleeing the area at the time of the shooting. A White SUV was also seen leaving the scene.

Police say the suspects are described as Black men in their late teens or early twenties and were wearing dark clothing at the time.

While it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured, police say they did locate bullet casings in the area and confirm a shooting did occur.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them. They are also asking residents and businesses in the area to review their surveillance security cameras for any suspicious activity between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Brad Clark by calling 905-546-3821.

The incident Saturday follows incidents at Campbell Avenue and Grosvenor Avenue Friday morning, as well as shootings at Barton and Sanford early on Wednesday, and Cannon and Balmoral on Tuesday.

