Crime

Police investigate shots fired early morning at central Hamilton residence

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 9:03 am
Police are investigating a possible shooting incident in central Hamilton on Nov. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a possible shooting incident in central Hamilton on Nov. 29, 2022. Global News

Police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired at a home in central Hamilton early Tuesday.

A Hamilton Police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to Cannon Street East and Balmoral Avenue North around 5 a.m. after reports of shots fired at a single-family dwelling.

“There were individuals within the residence,” said Const. Indy Bharaj.

No one was hurt and Bharaj said a large police presence is expected in the area for most of the day with officers canvassing, speaking to witnesses, and processing the scene.

“We can not confirm at this time if this is a targeted incident,” Bharaj said.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

