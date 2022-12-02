Police investigate 3rd shooting in Hamilton this week

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting at a residence in the city — the third within a week.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Campbell Avenue and Grosvenor Avenue North at around 3 a.m. on Friday for reports of shots fired. They found bullet casings and evidence that a shooting had taken place.

There were people inside the house at the time but no one was injured.

Police say they believe it was a targeted incident.

Investigators are asking anyone who has security surveillance footage of the area between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to contact them.

This latest shooting follows another one near Barton and Sanford early Wednesday, as well as one in the area of Cannon and Balmoral on Tuesday morning — just a block away from Friday’s incident.