Police investigate 3rd shooting in Hamilton this week

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting at a residence in the city — the third within a week.
Officers were called to a home in the area of Campbell Avenue and Grosvenor Avenue North at around 3 a.m. on Friday for reports of shots fired. They found bullet casings and evidence that a shooting had taken place.
There were people inside the house at the time but no one was injured.
Police say they believe it was a targeted incident.
Investigators are asking anyone who has security surveillance footage of the area between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to contact them.
This latest shooting follows another one near Barton and Sanford early Wednesday, as well as one in the area of Cannon and Balmoral on Tuesday morning — just a block away from Friday’s incident.
