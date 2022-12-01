Police investigate shots fired near residence in Barton-Sanford area

See more sharing options

Hamilton Police are investigating a “shots fired” call in the lower city on Wednesday night.

Investigators say they’ve confirmed a report of the shooting, around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, near a semi-detached home on Minto Avenue near Bristol Street in the Barton-Sanford area.

There were no injuries and so far no suspects.

It’s the second day in a row police have responded to a shots-fired call in central Hamilton.

On Tuesday, detectives say shots were fired at a home near Cannon Street East and Balmoral Avenue North around 5 a.m., just two kilometres from Wednesday’s shooting.

Police have no evidence that either shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on the incidents can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.