Police investigate shots fired near residence in Barton-Sanford area

Hamilton Police are investigating a “shots fired” call in the lower city on Wednesday night.
Investigators say they’ve confirmed a report of the shooting, around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, near a semi-detached home on Minto Avenue near Bristol Street in the Barton-Sanford area.
There were no injuries and so far no suspects.
It’s the second day in a row police have responded to a shots-fired call in central Hamilton.
On Tuesday, detectives say shots were fired at a home near Cannon Street East and Balmoral Avenue North around 5 a.m., just two kilometres from Wednesday’s shooting.
Police have no evidence that either shootings are connected.
Anyone with information on the incidents can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
