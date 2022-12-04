Menu

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to women on Toronto subway

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 5:05 pm
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police in Toronto have arrested a man and charged him after he allegedly exposed himself to “multiple” women across the city’s subway system.

Toronto police said they received reports of a man exposing himself to women on Oct. 6 at several subway stations.

Police said the man exposed himself at College Park, Castle Frank, Davisville, York Mills, Sheppard and North York.

Read more: Man charged in connection with sexual assaults, Toronto police seek other victims

On Oct. 28, police said the man then exposed himself on an eastbound train at the Leslie subway station.

He allegedly sexually assaulted a woman walking toward the subway station.

“Police believe there may be more victims,” a media release said.

On Saturday, police arrested 20-year-old Juan Medina Rodriguez. He was charged with four counts of sexual assault and six counts of an indecent act.

